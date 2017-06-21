- Above, ROH previewed the upcoming ROH World Television Championship Match between Marty Scurll and Kushida at Best in the World. Scurll also cuts a promo saying Kushida will fall victim to "The Villain."
- ROH Best in the World will take place this Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts on PPV/iPPV at 9pm ET. WrestlingINC will have full live coverage of the show, here is the current card:
ROH World Championship
Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody
ROH World Television Championship
Kushida (c) vs. Marty Scurll
ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young
The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible
Strap Match
Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page
Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham) vs. The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor)
Losing team must disband
- Ring of Honor announced the second series of ROH Action Figures by Figures Toy Company are now available. The series includes: Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Delirious.
