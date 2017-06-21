- Above, ROH previewed the upcoming ROH World Television Championship Match between Marty Scurll and Kushida at Best in the World. Scurll also cuts a promo saying Kushida will fall victim to "The Villain."

- Speaking of Scurll, he's selling his Bullet Club Umbrella, which was used when he announced he was joining the group. It's currently in auction on eBay , selling for about $1,556.

- ROH Best in the World will take place this Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts on PPV/iPPV at 9pm ET. WrestlingINC will have full live coverage of the show, here is the current card:

ROH World Championship

Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Marty Scurll

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible

Strap Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham) vs. The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor)

Losing team must disband

- Ring of Honor announced the second series of ROH Action Figures by Figures Toy Company are now available. The series includes: Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Delirious.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.