- Above, Kevin Owens spoke with WWE after he defeated Chad Gable on last night's episode of SmackDown. Owens talked about why he believes he's the best in the history of the WWE:

"I really respect what Chad Gable tried to do tonight. Tried to make a name for himself. I did the same. Remember when I walked in on Raw, right in the middle of John Cena's "Open Challenge," and I laid him out. You remember that? Of course, that's not what happened tonight, because I am the absolute best in the history of WWE and I know a lot of people might think that's not true, they might think that's a crazy claim, they might even think that I'm trying to say that to rile people up and that I don't believe it myself. But trust me, when I say I am the best in the history of WWE and when my time is done and it's all said and done, everyone will see it too."

- WWE has added some new Madison Square Garden events to their Old School section on the WWE Network.

* WWWF (8/7/76) - Featuring: WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino vs. Stan Hansen (Steel Cage Match)

* WWWF (10/25/76) - Featuring: WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino vs. Nikolai Volkoff

* WWWF (12/19/77) - Featuring: WWWF Champion Superstar Graham vs. Mil Mascaras

* WWF (12/17/79) - Featuring: Hulk Hogan's Madison Square Garden debut vs. Ted DiBiase

* WWF (3/17/85) - Featuring: The final Madison Square Garden show before the first WrestleMania.

- After Baron Corbin won the Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match on Sunday, a person on Twitter went after Baron Corbin's "Sad Face" stomach (a meme that has followed Corbin since his NXT days). Corbin was quick to let the fan know who was okay with his stomach.

Trust me your girl is fine with it. She keeps sending me DM's. Let her know I am out of her league. She just has to settle with you. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 20, 2017

