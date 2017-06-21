Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Chris Callicutt are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. This week, we are joined by special guest, Tony Schiavone. Topics include:

- Guest Tony Schiavone talks his upcoming one man show, days in WCW, and current projects.

- WWE SmackDown LIVE Review

- Daniel Bryan's decision on the Women's MITB

And more!

Schiavone has a one-man matinee show in Dallas on July 9th, prior to the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event in the same city. The show is guaranteed to be over at 5pm, leaving you plenty of time to get to the American Airlines Center for the PPV, which is about a 10-15 minute drive. There will be a meet and greet that starts at 1pm, with the show beginning at 3pm. You can purchase tickets at WHWLive.com. Tickets are standing room only, and there are limited general admission seats so make sure to get there early.

