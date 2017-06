Remember to join us tonight for our live Viewing Party.

Ember Moon returned to action and defeated Peyton Royce in a really good match

* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black is the main event. They shook hands before going at it. Amazing match, Black won with Black Mass

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.