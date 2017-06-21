- Above is the new WWE entrance video for Mike & Maria Kanellis.
* Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce
* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- Emma tweeted the following last night on RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss following their altercation on Monday's RAW:
The smartest thing you could have done was run away from me like a little coward! ??— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) June 21, 2017
I still have plans for that championship though! #WWE ?? pic.twitter.com/emH6zPKVmR
