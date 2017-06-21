- Above is the new WWE entrance video for Mike & Maria Kanellis.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce
* Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Emma tweeted the following last night on RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss following their altercation on Monday's RAW:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles