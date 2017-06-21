- As seen on last night's WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali picked up a win over Drew Gulak. In the Fallout video above, Ali says Gulak is nothing but a bully and he's dealt with bullies all his life. Ali says sometimes the best way to deal with a bully is to punch them in the mouth but the best way to deal with Gulak is to beat him at his own game.
- It looks like a new "Then & Now" series will premiere on the WWE website tomorrow. The first episode will feature Charlotte Flair, as seen below:
Safe to say @MsCharlotteWWE has undergone an evolution... she recalls her journey to becoming #TheQueen TOMORROW on https://t.co/wNpELtT99X! pic.twitter.com/t0PPPBBEd0— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.