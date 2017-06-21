- Above is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and her friend Brittni working on the 4 corners of their buttocks.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Dayton, Ohio saw Randy Orton defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal by DQ due to interference from The Singh Brothers. Our correspondent noted that The Singh Brothers cut a good heel promo before the match and announced that the match would be non-title.

- The feud between Roderick Strong and WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode will continue on tonight's episode as WWE just posted about a backstage altercation between the two. They wrote the following:

Bobby Roode, Roderick Strong involved in altercation at NXT photo shoot NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong were involved in a physical altercation this afternoon, WWE.com has learned. The incident took place during a photo shoot backstage at Full Sail University, the site of tonight's NXT. An image of the melee was posted moments ago on NXT's official Instagram account: BREAKING NEWS: #BobbyRoode might have just crossed the line with @roderickstrong! Get the full story tonight at 8PM ET on the @wwenetwork! #WWENXT A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Roode and Strong have been at odds in recent weeks since Strong declared his intention of challenging for the NXT Championship. Although it is unclear exactly how today's brawl began, WWE.com has confirmed that video of the altercation will be shown on tonight's episode of NXT, which streams exclusively on WWE Network at 8/7 C.

