- Above is video from last night's Talking Smack with AJ Styles talking to Renee Young and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. AJ talks about how cool the showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura was during the Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday.
- It will be interesting to see if Akira Tozawa finally signs with The Titus Brand on Monday's RAW as Titus O'Neil says he has a big offer planned that Tozawa won't be able to refuse. Last night's 205 Live saw Titus try to finalize the deal with Tozawa but the cruiserweight didn't sign. Titus offered him an extra 5% on Tozawa's first merchandise deal but that wasn't enough. Titus then said he will have an offer Tozawa can't refuse on RAW. Below is video from that segment:
It appears that @TozawaAkira isn't ready to join the #TitusBrand yet.... #205Live @TitusONeilWWE @WWENetwork @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/oI9eV0AHxE— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2017
