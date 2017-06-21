Source: BBC Radio 1

Triple H appeared on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James today while in the U.K. During the appearance, Triple H talked about how they would often try to make The Undertaker laugh and break character during matches at non-televised events in the 90s. He brought up The Rock doing The People's Elbow before it was a known move.

"You're trying to make each other laugh and one night The Rock did The People's Elbow," Triple H recalled. "[It] wasn't known as The People's Elbow, it was known as 'watch this move that's going to make all of you lose it in your corners'."

Triple H noted that the Rock would do the elbow move at a couple of events and then Mick Foley dared him to do it during a match on television, which would go on to become one of Rock's trademark moves.

"These things morph in those ways, but they catch on," Triple H said. "Trust me, we're quick to go, 'oooh, they like that, I'm sticking with that.'"

James described the People's Elbow for the listeners, calling it a "ludicrous finishing move." Triple H pointed out that he loved working with The Rock, but it was "the hokiest looking move ever."

"You've gotta wait for like 20 minutes while he takes his elbow pad off and works the crowd," Triple H said. "He runs back and forth, then he comes up and drops an elbow on you that looks like it barely touches you, except that a lot of times the point of his elbow hits you right in the mouth and you come up bleeding and you're like, 'how can you bust me open on that?' It's also so funny that you're running away to the bank with it."

