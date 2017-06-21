- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE SmackDown segment that saw General Manager Daniel Bryan force Carmella to relinquish the Money In the Bank briefcase. As noted, a MITB Ladder Match will take place on next Tuesday's show with Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch.
- WWE announced the following today on the $500 VIP Packages for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event:
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Packages are available now
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn returns to the Barclays Center Saturday, Aug. 19, and there's no better way to experience the huge event than by scoring an official TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Package.
A limited number of VIP Packages are available now, exclusively at NXTTickets.com.
Each TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Package includes the following:
* VIP Suite seating during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn at Barclays Center
* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show
* Photo opportunities with NXT Superstars
* Group photo on the entrance ramp
* VIP access to merchandise stand before doors open
* NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn collectible poster
The VIP Packages are sure to go fast, so don't wait. Get your exclusive package today at NXTTickets.com!
