- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE SmackDown segment that saw General Manager Daniel Bryan force Carmella to relinquish the Money In the Bank briefcase. As noted, a MITB Ladder Match will take place on next Tuesday's show with Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which big man should Enzo Amore recruit to replace Big Cass - Big Show, The Great Khali, Kane or WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. As of this writing, 64% went with Big Show while 21% voted for Nash, 9% for Khali and 6% for Kane.

- WWE announced the following today on the $500 VIP Packages for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event:

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Packages are available now NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn returns to the Barclays Center Saturday, Aug. 19, and there's no better way to experience the huge event than by scoring an official TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Package. A limited number of VIP Packages are available now, exclusively at NXTTickets.com. Each TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Package includes the following: * VIP Suite seating during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn at Barclays Center

* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show

* Photo opportunities with NXT Superstars

* Group photo on the entrance ramp

* VIP access to merchandise stand before doors open

* NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn collectible poster The VIP Packages are sure to go fast, so don't wait. Get your exclusive package today at NXTTickets.com!

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.