- As seen on RAW this past Monday night, WWE appears to be splitting The Miz and Maryse and pairing Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. There have been some reports attributing the change to Maria and Mike Kanellis debuting on SmackDown due to some comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It should be noted that it wasn't clear if Meltzer was speculating about the split or was stating it as fact.

"The end result is that they're doing Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as Miz's new entourage and they're dumping Maryse, I guess with the idea that because they've got Maria and Mike Bennett on the other brand, they don't want another husband and wife team or something?" Meltzer said. When asked if Maryse was done for now, Meltzer replied, "it looks like it."

- Speaking of The Miz, Realtor.com has an article here about The Miz selling his Los Angeles home with photos of the residence. We noted earlier this month that Miz was selling the 4-bedroom home for $3.65 million. It was noted that he paid $1,865,000 for the property in 2012 before renovating and expanding it.

See Also The Miz On How His WWE Career Has Changed Since Maryse's Return

- You can take 20% off orders at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SAVE20 at checkout. The promotion expires Thursday, June 22nd at 11:59pm PT and excludes New Day title belt and the Cruiserweight title belt.

- Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman and UFC light heavyweight Gian Villante recently surprised Weidman's son, who is a huge wrestling fan. As seen in the video below, Weidman dressed up as the Ultimate Warrior while Villante channeled Hulk Hogan:

Me as Ultimate warrior and @gpvillante as Hulk Hogan #cjsbirthdayparty A post shared by Chris Weidman (@chrisweidmanufc) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Alex G253 contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.