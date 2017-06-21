- WWE posted the video above of then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg defending his title against Triple H at the Survivor Series in 2003. Despite interference from Evolution, Goldberg was able to spear and jackhammer Triple H for the win.

- As noted, John Cena will returning to WWE television on the 4th of July episode of SmackDown Live. He won't be working live events that following weekend because he will be in Australia for his "An Evening with John Cena" one-man shows. While in Australia, The Age reports that Cena will attend the Collingwood Football Club President's lunch at the MCG on July 8, as a guest of the Pies. Other guests of the Football Club have included The Rock, the Dalai Lama and Usain Bolt.

- We would appreciate a report for Cena's one-man shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

- WWE will return to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri this Labor Day weekend for a SmackDown live event on Saturday, September 2nd. The pre-sale started today, you can purchase tickets here with code WWELIVE. The pre-sale ends Friday night, and tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday.

- The pre-sale is also underway for the RAW live event at the Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, September 3rd. You can purchase tickets at this link using code WWELIVE. The pre-sale ends Friday night, and tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday.

