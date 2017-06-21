- A former agent for Nate Diaz is suing the UFC contender, telling TMZ Sports that he breached their contract. The Ballengee Group filed a lawsuit through attorney Jason Friedman in Dallas District Court claiming that they are owed over $1 million in damages.

The group claims that they have worked with Diaz since 2014, but issues started coming up right before he agreed to face Conor McGregor last year. The Ballengee Group claims Diaz fired them and never paid their cut for putting together the deal with McGregor, which was the biggest UFC pay-per-view at that time in UFC 202.

Diaz has yet to make a public statement regarding the lawsuit.

- Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya called UFC president Dana White "disrespectful" for putting Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on August 26. De La Hoya believes it was to try and disrupt the planned September 16 boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

"It was disrespectful," he told ESPN. "I would have thought that Dana White would have a little more respect with this boxing event taking place, because look, you just don't do that. I mean, it's like having the Super Bowl and then three weeks later the World Series takes place, the final game. It just doesn't happen."

De La Hoya also offered up his take on McGregor vs. Mayweather, which he does not seem very interested in at all.

"As a fighter, I'm really not interested in watching it," De La Hoya said. "Because McGregor has no experience in boxing, and we all know what's going to take place. It's going to be an easy, one-sided boxing match for Mayweather, so I'm really not interested."

- UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wants to fight Georges St-Pierre. That, though, doesn't look good at the current moment. Bisping stated during his own podcast that UFC president Dana White told him GSP "doesn't want to fight you."

"Right now, I'm still looking at GSP. I had a conversation with Dana White last week on the phone, he made me an offer — not for a fight — I will not reveal on here what it was but he made me an offer for something. I said what about GSP? He said 'GSP does not want to fight,'" Bisping revealed on his "Believe You Me" podcast (thanks to FOX Sports for transcribing). "I said well that's not what I'm hearing. I said I'm hearing he wants to fight me, his coach told me that he wants to fight me.

"He said 'if I could make the GSP fight happen, I'll make it happen but he doesn't want to fight you, I'm telling you.' So I don't know what the (expletive) is going on out there."

Currently, Bisping does not have a fight lined up. St-Pierre is also without a bout since agreeing to return earlier this year.

