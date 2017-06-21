- Above is a trailer for the new YouShoot shoot interview DVD with former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio. Scorpio talks about his past battle with crack cocaine, his career with the top wrestling promotions, working in Japan and more. You can order the On Demand version from Kayfabe Commentaries at this link.
- Braun Strowman posted a special poem for Roman Reigns on Instagram today, as seen below. The meme reads, "Roses are red, violets are blue... you've seemed to forgotten... I'm not finished with you!" Braun wrote the following with the meme:
You might think it's your YARD but #Raw belongs to me!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #monsteramongmen #BraunOwnsRaw
