- Above is a trailer for the new YouShoot shoot interview DVD with former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio. Scorpio talks about his past battle with crack cocaine, his career with the top wrestling promotions, working in Japan and more. You can order the On Demand version from Kayfabe Commentaries at this link.

WWE Network will be adding the first two years of WWE's ECW relaunch later this month, according to WWE Network News . No word yet on exactly when the episodes will be available but we will keep you updated. The Network currently features ECW Hardcore TV episodes from 2000 and several ECW pay-per-views or special events from 1995 - 2006.

- Braun Strowman posted a special poem for Roman Reigns on Instagram today, as seen below. The meme reads, "Roses are red, violets are blue... you've seemed to forgotten... I'm not finished with you!" Braun wrote the following with the meme:

You might think it's your YARD but #Raw belongs to me!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #monsteramongmen #BraunOwnsRaw A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

