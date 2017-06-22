Source: Bleacher Report

Awesome Kong spoke to Bleacher Report while promoting GLOW, which is coming to Netflix on June 23. Here are some of the highlights:

"I can only speculate, but I would think Kharma had a 99.9 percent chance of a title run and then my hope was to bring in a new girl and make a super face who is going to topple Kharma. That was my goal and that was something Triple H and I talked about bringing in a girl for a program and making her a super face and us all making money. We never talked about who that would've been, we didn't get that far. I left during my honeymoon with the company."

Her dream match:

"Beth Phoenix and I never happened. The fans have seen Gail [Kim] and me, and I would always love to face Gail again to bookend our story. The fans would really love to see Beth and I dance in the ring and that never happened. I feel like the fans were cheated out of that so I would love to do that for the fans and for myself."

Transition to acting:

"I absolutely want an acting career. I think I've done what I've done in wrestling. I appreciate what I've done in wrestling, but telling the story that we've told in GLOW and having the experience I've had with the people I've had it with leaves me wanting more. Like I said before, this is what I wanted when I got into wrestling, this is what I got into wrestling to do."

