As noted, Vince Russo has been in several public feuds with Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard. The feud escalated this week as Cornette revealed that Russo has filed an order of protection against him. Russo filed the petition on June 16th in Indiana, claiming that he has been of victim of Cornette stalking him.

Russo and Cornette have been trading insults for decades now, but things escalated recently when Cornette claimed that Russo writes Vince McMahon every week begging for a job. Russo appeared on the Wrestling Inc. podcast and responded to Cornette, as seen in the video above at the 6:00 mark, and said that "Cornette obviously doesn't have half a brain," while saying that Cornette has turned down his challenge to a debate with him.

"You know what the funny thing is and bro anybody with half a brain would understand this. Cornette obviously doesn't have half a brain. Raj, I go on my podcast, OK, and I publicly read my personal emails with Vince McMahon," Russo said. "I did that on my show. I read his response to me when I did reach out one time and I also, on Konnan's show on Podcast One this week, I read Vince's response to me when I called him out for the Table for 3 Show. I wrote him an email; I called him out. And he wrote me back and I read that response.

"If I'm dying and begging the WWE for a freaking job, am I really going to go on my freaking show and read Vince McMahon's personal email," Vince asked. "I mean, let's just be logical bro. Like, is that the way I would get a job if I was dying and begging for a job? It's so freaking ridiculous."

Cornette responded with a profanity-laced rant, challenging Russo to a shoot fight.

"So you want to make challenges about going on people's podcasts and giving the money to charity and all this other stuff, 'cause you know that ain't gonna happen 'cause we got nothing to talk about," Cornette exclaimed. "But I'm making you a legitimate offer. I swear on my mother's grave if you give me a date, a time and an address. I will meet you there and I will bring five grand in cash as long as the rules are no cops, no guns and no knives. And what happens, happens."

"And if you don't f--king take me up on that, you piece of s--t, then shut your f---ing d--cklicker from now on," Cornette said. "'Cause I'm sick and f---ing fed up with ya and everybody else is too. You've been found out, nobody believes in you anymore. Everybody knows what you're all about. You've stabbed everybody in the back you've ever worked with. You've killed guy's careers with your goofy gimmicks. You've made the wrestling business a f---ing joke with your f---ing ADD goddamn booking and you're Jerry Springer Show horse sh-t. And most of all, you're a piece of f---ing sh-t and I will prove it. Send me the date, the time and the place or shut the f--- up. F---!"

Russo then issued an "apology" to Cornette, alleging that his heat with Cornette comes from WWE and TNA choosing him over Cornette.

"Jim, I apologize. And I apologize for a lot of things," Russo said.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize for you blowing out your knees when you fell off that scaffold because you are a mark who didn't know how to take a bump. I want to apologize Jim for you putting Smoky Mountain Wrestling out of business. I want to apologize Jim for you being fired from Ring of Honor for a public emotional outburst. I want to apologize Jim for being fired from WWE for assaulting another employee. I want to apologize Jim because I'm from New York. I want to apologize Jim because in my entire life I was never fixin' to do anything. I want to apologize Jim that I don't believe the Dukes of Hazard is a reality show.

"I'd like to apologize that I never went on national television and dressed like the village idiot," Russo continued. "I want to apologize that I never asked a wrestler to chew on an Alka-Seltzer so it would appear like he's foaming at the mouth. I want to apologize that even the great Terry Funk didn't get over when you had him come out of a box.

"But Jim, perhaps the two most important things," Russo said. "I want to apologize for setting ratings records at both the WWE and TNA and also raising the ratings at WCW the whole nine months that I was there. I sincerely apologize for that. And last but not least, Jim, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for both Dixie Carter and Vincent Kennedy McMahon for choosing me over you. Because at the end of the day, 18 years later, that is what this is all about.

"It sticks in your craw because no matter what you do, no matter what you say, no matter what asinine promo you cut, it does not go away. From a creative standpoint, the numbers clearly dictate I was better than you," Russo determined. "And I know that is hard for you to accept and I know that is hard for you to deal with so that is why from the bottom of my heart, I apologize, I am sorry, and I hope from this point on we can move forward."

Cornette posted this photo of the order or protection:

Golly, VOLDERMORT just filed a Emergency Protective Order on me. I can't hang out with him anymore! pic.twitter.com/jSx9CEFj0F — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 22, 2017

Bischoff and Prichard responded to the order of protection from Russo, as seen below:

Kevin O'Neal contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.