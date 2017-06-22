- Above is video from Kizuna Road 2017 when NJPW announced the participants for the upcoming G1 Climax 27 tournament. You'll notice the crowd reaction for each wrestler and Kota Ibushi gets an especially impressive reaction from the live crowd.

- NJPW announced new merchandise including Los Ingobernables de Japon denim shorts and hat, along with a new Chaos towel.

New items available! Check out new L.I.J. & Chaos goods for sale!https://t.co/UL797oW2iF pic.twitter.com/JX7LAxRk8R — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) June 20, 2017

- Both Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi have been named to the G1 Climax 27 tournament. On Twitter, Omega tweeted an in character taunt towards Ibushi. Now a freelancer, Ibushi has worked for NJPW in recent shows, but it has been as Tiger Mask W.

So you've finally decided to come back... It's a different world now, Ibutan, allow me to show you just how far behind you've fallen. #njpw — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 20, 2017

