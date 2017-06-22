On July 13 and 14 the Mae Young Classic will be taped at Full Sail University and another participant has been named, according to The Times of India. Pro wrestler, Kavita Dalal (also know as "Hard KD") has been selected to be included in the 32-women tournament.

Dalal tried out with the WWE back in April during their Dubai tryout, the above video showed her cutting a promo during the tryout. About being selected, Dalal said:

"I am honored to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE's first ever women's tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud."

Vice President of WWE Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, spoke spoke about Dalal's tryout:

"Kavita gave a strong performance at WWE's 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE's upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament."

WWE has officially announced four participants thus far: Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Toni Storm, and Princesa Sugehit.

