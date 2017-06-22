- In the video above, Charlotte recreates her first WWE photo. She noted how wasn't confident in herself, and that it showed in the picture. She noted that she wasn't allowed to "Wooo!" or use any of her father's trademark mannerisms to find herself. She noted that she wouldn't change the path she took, and that she wouldn't be here today if she didn't go through the struggles. At the end of the video, she tried to recreate the photo, but had a hard time doing it.

- WWE will return to the iWireless Center in Moline, IL for a SmackDown live event on Saturday, September 2nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

- Just a reminder that through tonight, you can take 20% off orders at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SAVE20 at checkout. The promotion expires Thursday, June 22nd at 11:59pm PT and excludes the New Day title belt and the Cruiserweight title belt.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was at Canada's Farm Progress Show in Saskatchewan, Canada yesterday. You can check out photos of the Beast at the event below:

Crazy who you run into at the @canadafarmshow. pic.twitter.com/CC9lt2PDQo — Shaun Kindopp (@shaunkindopp) June 21, 2017

dan Bengert contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.