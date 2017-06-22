- Above is a promo for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode featuring new X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt celebrating his big win.
- The feud between Swoggle (Hornswoggle) and Rockstar Spud continues tonight with a fight in the streets of Mumbai. Below is video from the segment:
The Battle in The Streets of Mumbai, India between @RockstarSpud & @WWEHornswoggle Don't miss #IMPACTIndia tonight! pic.twitter.com/9q7im1u0CU— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2017
