WWE has confirmed 5 more wrestlers for The Mae Young Classic, which films next month from Full Sail University. The following names were confirmed today:

* Abbey Laith* Tessa Blanchard* Jazzy Gabert* Taynara Conti* Kavita Devi

WWE previously confirmed Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan and Princesa Sugehit (Sujei) for the tournament.

