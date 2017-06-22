- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "True Love" theme song for Mike & Maria Kanellis.
- As noted, John Cena has been nominated for the "Choice Male Athlete" in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards while Sasha Banks and The Bella Twins were nominated for the "Choice Female Athlete" award. Voting ends tonight and the awards will be revealed in August. Vince McMahon tweeted the following congrats to Sasha, Cena and The Bellas:
Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE, @JohnCena, and @BellaTwins on your @TeenChoiceFox awards nominations! #RoleModels pic.twitter.com/ZQk20TgGAL— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2017
