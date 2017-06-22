- Above, Ian Riccaboni got fans caught up on where the Women of Honor division is currently at with clips of previous matches and storylines. The video also includes a promo by Kelly Klein.
Several new t-shirts making #ROHProShop debuts during Best in the World Weekend! https://t.co/CUsns00Yod pic.twitter.com/jQ3Ly0j673— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 22, 2017
- Speaking of Best in the World, be sure to join us here at Wrestling Inc. as we will be providing full Live Coverage of Friday's event! The show starts at 9pm ET.
- ROH Stars, Matt Taven, Flip Gordon, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia visited the Boston Children's Hospital this past Wednesday, as seen below:
