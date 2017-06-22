- Above is slow motion footage from Randy Orton's attack to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the closing moments of this week's SmackDown.

Apollo Crews and his partner Linda have welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya. WWE congratulated the couple with this announcement:

Apollo Crews welcomes first child Titus Brand member Apollo Crews has become a father, WWE.com is happy to announce. The powerful Raw Superstar and his partner Linda have welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya, into the world. Join WWE in congratulating the proud parents!

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is headed to Knoxville, TN on July 12th to support Glenn "Kane" Jacobs as he campaigns to become Mayor of Knox County. The Nature Boy announced the visit in this Twitter video:

PSA To All Of Knoxville, TN pic.twitter.com/Ex3gjdaiN8 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 21, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.