- After canceled press conferences, Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva were both finally in the same place at the same time on Thursday. And the two fighters who will headline Saturday night's Bellator NYC main event didn't take long to ignite fireworks.

Following a pre-fight press conference in New York, officials attempted to have Sonnen and Silva face-off for the media. After the two exchanged words, Silva shoved Sonnen and security stepped in before anything else could happen.

The two meet Saturday night from Madison Square Garden on pay-per-view, years after their rivalry first took off while coaching on The Ultimate Fighter in the UFC.

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson were both nominated for "Best Fighter" at the 2017 ESPY Awards, which take place next month in Los Angeles. McGregor captured the category last year.

McGregor, who takes on Floyd Mayweather this August in a boxing match, was also nominated for "Best Breakthrough Athlete" and "Best International Athlete" awards. This is the first ESPY nomination for Johnson.

