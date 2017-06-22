- Above is video of Brie Bella and Birdie Joe watching SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan make his return to the blue brand this past Tuesday. It was noted that Brie's mother is moving to Tampa with husband John Laurinaitis.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Seth Rollins getting the WWE 2K18 cover and making the announcement on ESPN SportsCenter earlier this week:



- As noted, Roderick Strong vs. WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode will tape at Friday's NXT TV tapings to air on July 5th. Strong and Roode tweeted the following on the match:



Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles