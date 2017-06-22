- Above is video of Brie Bella and Birdie Joe watching SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan make his return to the blue brand this past Tuesday. It was noted that Brie's mother is moving to Tampa with husband John Laurinaitis.

Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Seth Rollins getting the WWE 2K18 cover and making the announcement on ESPN SportsCenter earlier this week:

On the cover of WWE 2K18 ... the King Slayer. pic.twitter.com/nYMrG1mjBx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2017

- As noted, Roderick Strong vs. WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode will tape at Friday's NXT TV tapings to air on July 5th. Strong and Roode tweeted the following on the match:

.@REALBobbyRoode you are going to regret the day you disrespected MY Family!! July 5th #RoddyBreaksRoode #EndofHeartache — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 22, 2017

July 5th will be most #Glorious ... Be careful what you wish for kid @roderickstrong https://t.co/cHfPjCVToE — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) June 22, 2017

