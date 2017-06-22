Jim Ross participated in a media conference call on Monday to promote AXS TV broadcasting New Japan Pro Wrestling's first-ever G1 Special in the United States on Saturday, July 1 at 8 PM ET/5 PM ET from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. WrestlingINC.com was on the call as owner Raj Giri asked JR if he changes his style between working for WWE and NJPW.

"Not at all," Ross said. "You broadcast what you see. In your style. By and large, that's how I work. It's especially how I work now. It's just natural instincts and both companies have been very, very good about allowing me to express myself and to interpret the matches to the very, very best of my ability."

Ross, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, became the lead announcer for NJPW's weekly program on AXS TV in January 2016. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, where he commentated the main event No Holds Barred match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. JR is currently working under a two-year deal with WWE, while also providing English commentary for NJPW.

"There's no difference," Jim elaborated. "The product is sometimes different."

"It's almost like calling football," Ross said. "It's still the game. It's still wrestling. So for me I watch a wrestling match on my monitor or if I'm live in an arena, which makes it 10 times better, I watch what the cameramen provide me and I describe it accordingly. With how I feel, with how the story is progressing and the execution of the talents. All the while you want to put the talents over as best you can. And sometimes it's best not to say anything and let the crowd provide the lyrics."

Ross delivered some of his age old advice, something he frequently mentions when talking about his approach. "The wrestlers make the music and the announcers provide the lyrics," Ross said. "It all starts with the music."

Following the July 1 live broadcast, AXS TV will premiere the second night of the G1 event in a four-hour showcase that will begin on Friday, July 7 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The presentation will feature every match from night two in Long Beach with limited commercials.

The G1 Special will mark AXS TV's first live New Japan Pro Wrestling broadcast.

