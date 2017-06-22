- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at Mike and Maria Kanellis and the social media reaction they received by other Superstars like Matt Hardy, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

AJ Styles will be in Chula Vista, California on Tuesday, June 27 at the Cricket Wireless store located in the Chula Vista Center at 555 Broadway, STE 1001. He'll be signing autograph and taking photos from 10am to 12pm. They are first come, first served.

- Back in March, Reby Hardy ripped Impact Wrestling multiple times on Twitter over some legal moves done by the company over Matt Hardy's "Broken" gimmick. She again tweeted about Impact seemingly coming after her in May. Today, a fan sent Reby an interview that Jeff Jarrett did recently, where he said he's taken "The high road" in legal issues with The Hardys. Reby sent out multiple tweets about Jeff Jarrett and Impact:

Stop doing stupid interviews before I release your drunk texts & the DUI records that somehow haven't gotten out WAIT OOPS @RealJeffJarrett https://t.co/zmw14Y2QPF — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Don't say you wanna be done with drama in a quiet manner & then have company stooges like Jeff & Dutch give interviews spewing BS. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

If the issue was as simple & cut/dry as these morons are trying to make it seem, I wouldn't have been out here fighting for my family. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Truth is TNA can't afford to go to court over this, so they're going to downplay it to anyone who will listen & lie to look powerful — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Money is power. Never forget that. @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

