- As noted, Mauro Ranallo and Triple H announced today that Mauro will be joining the WWE NXT commentary team. Mauro confirmed on Twitter that he will be making his yellow brand debut this Friday at the Full Sail University tapings. He also tweeted the following, thanking Triple H, Michael Cole and others for making the return to the company happen:
THANK YOU @frankshamrock ,Henry Holmes, @TripleH @michaelcole for making this happen. Can't wait to be at @FullSail Friday! #NXT ????— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 22, 2017
I am now the play by play voice of @ShowtimeBoxing @BellatorMMA @WWENXT ALWAYS KEEP UP THE GOOD FIGHT! #MentalHealth #Gratitude ??— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 22, 2017
