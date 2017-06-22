- Above is the latest WWE Playlist video with the most ferocious brawls involving WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE stock was down 0.83% today, closing at $20.21 per share. Today's high was $20.47 and the low was $20.17.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo and Triple H announced today that Mauro will be joining the WWE NXT commentary team. Mauro confirmed on Twitter that he will be making his yellow brand debut this Friday at the Full Sail University tapings. He also tweeted the following, thanking Triple H, Michael Cole and others for making the return to the company happen:

