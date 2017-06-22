Some new shows made it to the list, including this past Sunday's WWE Money in the Bank PPV, which is currently at number two. Other shows include Table for 3 featuring Maryse, Eve Torres, and Kelly Kelly and WWE Countdown: Most Infamous IC Champs.
#20 - Money in the Bank Kickoff (2017)
#19 - WrestleMania 31
#18 - WWE 24: Finn Balor
#17 - Raw Replay (1252)
#16 - NXT (396)
#15 - WWE Countdown: Most Infamous IC Champs
#14 - Backlash (2017)
#13 - Table for 3: World Champion Legacy
#12 - Royal Rumble (2017)
#11 - Bring It to the Table: Hardy Boyz Exclusive
#10 - Reborn by Fate: Hardys Interview
#9 - Talking Smack: MITB 2017
#8 - Extreme Rules (2017)
#7 - NXT (397)
#6 - WrestleMania 33
#5 - Table for 3: Divas Champions Club
#4 - 205 Live (30)
#3 - Talking Smack (931)
#2 - Money in the Bank (2017)
#1 - NXT (398)
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.