Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live on-going coverage of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV and The Fight Network. Thanks for joining us here on the site. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below.

* Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page.



IMPACT WRESTLING

TAPED FROM STAGE 7 AT FILM CITY IN MUMBAI, INDIA

The show opens with a video package of last week's X division title match, which saw Sonjay Dutt accomplish a career long milestone by finally winning his first X division title. In the highlights package, words of inspiration are shown on screen about following your dreams and believing in yourself. Sonjay Dutt's post match celebration and his emotional speech afterwards, are also shown during the video.

We are now backstage in the dressing room area. Sienna is trying to talk to Laurel Van Ness, who is busy staring at a high heel shoe. Sienna gets Laurel's attention and tries to get her to focus on their tag match tonight against Rosemary and Allie. Sienna tells Laurel that Rosemary has no friends and will not show up for the match, so Laurel will finally have a chance to get revenge on Allie. Sienna eventually gets a cackling Laurel to promise that she will focus by repeating the word over and over.

Jeremy Borash intros the show from inside Stage 7. He is joined by his Slammiversary opponent Josh Mathews on commentary. JB cues to Indian Ring Announcer Siddharth Kannan for the opening match. The opening five minutes of Impact can be seen in the video below.



SONY SIX-WAY X DIVISION ELIMINATION MATCH

Trevor Lee vs. 'The Lone Wolf' Davey Richards w/Angelina Love vs. Suicide vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal

Tonight is the first ever @SonySIX Way X Division Elimination Match! Don't miss it!! Read more: https://t.co/r3EGkFZ2MX pic.twitter.com/eRKvhh3yXm — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2017

There is a Sony Six trophy at stake for the winner of this match... The assumption here by JB and Mathews is that the winner here will be in line for a future X division title shot against the new champ Sonjay Dutt.... The former Wolves partners go at each other immediately. They are scheduled to face off in a 'Full Metal Mayhem' match at Slammiversary, where each man will team with their respective wives.... Richards and Edwards brawl on the outside early on. The action is fast and furious in this one. Braxton Sutter clears the ring but is met by Davey Richards, when he returns to the ring. Sutter disposes of Richards to the outside and Eddie Edwards meets him there with his shot of caffeine dive. Sydal and Suicide go at it for awhile. Suicide knocks him to the outside and then takes everyone out with his top rope trust fall dive, as the show heads to it's first break.

When Impact returns, Suicide is leaping off the top with a cross body on Braxton Sutter. Sutter rallies with a top rope move of his own and hits a neck breaker. Trevor Lee sneaks into the ring, he hits a leaping forearm shot on Sutter. Lee then rolls up Sutter, hooks the tights and eliminates him from the match. Lee and Richards then work together on Suicide for the next couple of minutes, while Sydal and Edwards are on the outside recovering. Eventually, Edwards runs into the ring to save Suicide from the double team. He hits a flurry of offensive moves on Lee and Richards. When he attempts a charge into the corner, Edwards misses and goes shoulder first into the ring post. Suicide recovers and tries to battle both Lee and Richards, but he is eventually eliminated by Lee when Trevor pins him after a leaping double foot stomp.

The match is down to 4 men and Sydal gets back into the action. After a frantic pace between all 4 men, Edwards attempts to hit a suicide dive on Richards but Davey hits him in mid-air with a steel chair. Davey Richards is then disqualified for using the chair. Richards sets up Edwards in a chair on the outside. He then runs down the ramp with a steel chair but Edwards rises up and ends up slamming Richards into a steel chair. Edwards is now also disqualified and eliminated from the match for using a steel chair as well.... The match is now down to Trevor Lee and Matt Sydal, as the show heads to another break.... When Impact returns, Matt Sydal is gaining momentum. He hits a beautiful standing moonsault on Trevor Lee, it leads to a near fall. Moments later, Sydal hits a standing rana for another near fall. Sydal takes to the air again but misses and is knocked down by a stiff forearm by Lee. When Lee attempts to put Sydal away, he gets grounded with a roundhouse kick. This leads to Matt Sydal hitting his signature shooting star press from the top to get the victory.

Matt Sydal Wins The Sony Six Way X Division Elimination Match





After the match, Bruce Prichard, Scott D'More and The Sony Six Pictures CFO Nitin Nadkarni come into the ring to present Matt Sydal with The Sony Six trophy.

Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash reset the show from their broadcast area. They hype the two main matches scheduled for tonight. Mathews tries to get Borash to hit him, so that he can be fired before Slammiversary. JB ignores Josh and cues to a video of Rockstar Spud and Swoggle in India. In the video, Spud tries to get revenge on Swoggle on the streets of Mumbai, India. A little Indian person shows up to break up the fight between them.

Allie is backstage. She is talking to herself and is panicking about Rosemary not being at the arena yet for their tag match.

After the break, A vignette airs with Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park trying to regroup and motivate each other for their upcoming tag match at Slammiversary against Mathews and Scott Steiner.



KNOCKOUTS TAG TEAM MATCH

Rosemary & Allie vs. Sienna & 'The Hot Mess' Laurel Van Ness

Allie shows up on the stage area with a kendo stick. She waits for Rosemary to appear when her Decay theme hits. After the theme plays, Rosemary doesn't show initially. Sienna and Laurel make their way up the stage to double team Allie, Rosemary is then shown crawling from under the ring. She sneaks up from behind Laurel and Sienna and attacks them.

When the match officially starts in ring, Sienna and Laurel get the early advantage on Rosemary. Laurel hits a running drop kick on Rosemary and then gloats about it. This enables The Demon Assassin to get help from Allie. She takes down Laurel but then gets distracted by KM, who starts heading down the ramp way. Braxton Sutter makes his way out to go after KM but the distraction leads to Rosemary getting double teamed by Laurel and Sienna. Allie is knocked off the apron by Laurel. Sienna then hits a release german suplex on Rosemary and it's followed by a curb stomp by Laurel. The GFW women's champion Sienna covers and pins the current Knockouts champion Rosemary. They are scheduled to square in a unification match at Slammiversary.

Sienna & Laurel Van Ness defeat Rosemary & Allie

A Slammiversary PPV ad airs hyped by Don West. He goes into his classic pitch mode selling The VIP packages for the show. The deal includes travel packages, universal studios trip, fan interaction, parties, get togethers etc... West closes the ad talking about how he will be at all the events because he is officially back with Impact. West and ESPN host Robert Flores will be calling the action at Slammiversay on July 2nd.

Limited amount of VIP Packages are still available for #Slamm15!



GET MORE INFO HERE: https://t.co/toS7rItIaZ pic.twitter.com/UQndCwr6Os — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 21, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.