- Above, WWE took a behind-the-scenes look multiple WWE photo shoots. The video features Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz.

- For PC gamers, currently on Steam last year's WWE 2K17 is 70% off and can be purchased for $14.99. Also, the Digital Deluxe edition can be owned for $22.49. The sale ends on July 5.

- During a Q&A on Matt Hardy's Twitter, a fan asked his thoughts on Kenny Omega. Hardy gave glowing remarks, saying:

I think he's great. Love his work & personality. Outside of the @WWE's "Alexandria", he's a beacon of hard work & success in this industry. https://t.co/BptC8zR6HZ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2017

