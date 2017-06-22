- Above, WWE took a behind-the-scenes look multiple WWE photo shoots. The video features Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz.
- During a Q&A on Matt Hardy's Twitter, a fan asked his thoughts on Kenny Omega. Hardy gave glowing remarks, saying:
I think he's great. Love his work & personality. Outside of the @WWE's "Alexandria", he's a beacon of hard work & success in this industry. https://t.co/BptC8zR6HZ— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.