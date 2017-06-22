- Above is a ROH Throwback Thursday video featuring Kenta (now known as Hideo Itami in NXT) facing Japanese wrestling legend, Mitsuharu Misawa. The match took place at Glory By Honor VI in 2007 with Misawa getting the victory in a 20 minute match.

- Today, Tetsuya Naito turned 35 years old. NJPW sent well wishes with a cartoon featuring some of his Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemates:

- According to @STRIGGA of Purolove.com, Shibata has updated his blog, giving some more details about where his health is at after being diagnosed with a subdural hematoma from his April 9 match against Okada. He says the therapy is a "Heavy burden" on his body and his visibility has been impaired, having three eye surgeries thus far. Below are more bullet points about what he said in his blog:

Summary of Katsuyori Shibata's newest blog entry: pic.twitter.com/Bq3UJLV0kr — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) June 22, 2017

