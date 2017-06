- Above is the full match between then NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. After 20 minutes Joe was able to defeat Nakamura, hitting a Muscle Buster on the champion.

WWE posted a gallery of Superstar portraits using a vintage style over them. The gallery includes: Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, and Finn Balor. You can check out the portrait of Balor below:

@michaelcole's "VINTAGE" line just took on whole new meaning... A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

See Also Triple H On Which WWE Star May Be The Future Of WWE, Brock Lesnar Facing Samoa Joe

- The Rock showed off the new Season 3 poster for Ballers. The premiere episode will be tomorrow on HBO at 10pm ET.

First look at our season 3 poster for HBO's #1 half-hour show two years and counting... #Ballers. Thank you fans for your incredible support. This season will be our BEST. Tune in to @hbo on JULY 23rd 10PM. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.