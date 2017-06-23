Davey Boy Smith Jr, who worked in WWE as DH Smith, told Hannibal TV that he did 500 Hindu squats with Ric Flair a week before his retirement match at WrestleMania XXIV against Shawn Michaels in 2008.

"He and I, we did 500 Hindu squats together right before his - I think it was a week before his match with Shawn Michaels - his retirement match," Smith revealed. "And him at his age to do 500 Hindu squats is really impressive. We did it in Hawaii and then he flew straight from there to do some appearances and then WrestleMania week. So it was a good way to bond with him. And he's been nothing but great with me."

Since leaving WWE in 2011, Smith worked the independent scene and found success in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He's been involved in Minoru Suzuki's Suzuki-gun stable since 2012 and has a regular tag team with stablemate Lance Archer, known collectively as the Killer Elite Squad. Smith and the Suzuki-gun stable returned to NJPW together in January of this year. His K.E.S. success has been delayed due to Archer being sidelined because of a herniated disc in his back.

In the video with Hannibal TV, Smith joked that Flair is still around and he may be crazy enough to still get into the ring with him today. You can watch the comments embedded in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

