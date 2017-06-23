- As noted, Io Shirai is expected to start with WWE soon. Yahoo Japan has a story here about Shirai losing the World of Stardom title to Mayu Iwatani this week at Korakuen Hall. Shirai had held the title since December of 2015.

- Fellow former Stardom star, Kairi Hojo, started in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center this week according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter . Hojo signed with WWE this past March.

- We reported last week that WWE will present a live event in Shenzhen, China for the first time at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena on Sunday, September 17. The night before, we have learned that WWE will present a SmackDown live event in Osaka, Japan. Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, Naomi and Charlotte Flair are scheduled to appear.

As noted, WWE will present a pair of RAW live events in Tokyo on June 30th and July 1st, respectively. Chris Jericho and Hideo Itami will be joining the RAW crew for those shows.

