The ROH Best in the World Pay-Per-View will take place tonight from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Below is the card for tonight's show:

ROH World Championship

Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Marty Scurll

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible

Strap Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham) vs. The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor)

Losing team must disband

Dark Match

Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon vs. Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai

You can watch the show on traditional PPV, at ROHWrestling.com or Fite.tv for $34.99.

