The ROH Best in the World Pay-Per-View will take place tonight from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, in Lowell, Massachusetts. Remember to join us at 9pm EST for live coverage.
ROH World Championship
Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody
ROH World Television Championship
Kushida (c) vs. Marty Scurll
ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys
Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young
The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible
Strap Match
Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page
Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham) vs. The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor)
Losing team must disband
Dark Match
Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon vs. Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai
You can watch the show on traditional PPV, at ROHWrestling.com or Fite.tv for $34.99.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.