- Last night, Nikki Bella sounded the alarm for fans to get out and vote for John Cena, Brie and herself in the Teen Choice Awards. Along with Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins were nominated in the "Choice Female Athlete" category, while Cena was in the "Choice Male Athlete" category. Voting ended earlier today, the show will air live on Sunday, August 13.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my #ICONIC life partner @billiekaywwe ??????My Kanga, my Sticky Icky, my beeeest frieeeend!!!! We've encountered some of the most amazing experiences possible together since we were merely kids. We've been able to share the wonderful moments together & held each other up when we just want to fall. She's literally the strongest person I know in so many ways & there is so much about her that I look up to & admire. Thank you for being a true friend for all these years. I ?? you!!!
- On her Instagram, Alicia Fox addressed fans asking her about getting some WWE merchandise. While making sporadic appearances on Raw, Fox has been a staple on 205 Live as Noam Dar's girlfriend/valet. About her merchandise, Fox said:
"HEY #wweuniverse Sorry I can't answer 'WHERE CAN WE GET ALICIA FOX MERCH'!?' ???????!? Because I was thinking I WOULD LIKE AN ALICIA FOX SHIRT TOO?! @wweshop"
