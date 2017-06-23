- Last night, Nikki Bella sounded the alarm for fans to get out and vote for John Cena, Brie and herself in the Teen Choice Awards. Along with Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins were nominated in the "Choice Female Athlete" category, while Cena was in the "Choice Male Athlete" category. Voting ended earlier today, the show will air live on Sunday, August 13.

- Today, NXT Star, Billie Kay, turns 28 years old. Also today, former WWE Ring Announcer, Brandi Rhodes turns 34. The other half of the Iconic Duo, Peyton Royce, sent Kay a Happy Birthday on Instagram:

See Also John Cena Set For WWE PPV Before SummerSlam

- On her Instagram, Alicia Fox addressed fans asking her about getting some WWE merchandise. While making sporadic appearances on Raw, Fox has been a staple on 205 Live as Noam Dar's girlfriend/valet. About her merchandise, Fox said:

"HEY #wweuniverse Sorry I can't answer 'WHERE CAN WE GET ALICIA FOX MERCH'!?' ???????!? Because I was thinking I WOULD LIKE AN ALICIA FOX SHIRT TOO?! @wweshop"

HEY #wweuniverse Sorry I can't answer 'WHERE CAN WE GET ALICIA FOX MERCH'!?' ???????!? Because I was thinking I WOULD LIKE AN ALICIA FOX SHIRT TOO?! @wweshop A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.