- Above, WWE looked six John Cena rivalries that fans may have forgotten. The video includes: Kevin Federline (Brittney Spears' ex-husband), Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Carlito, Christian, and R-Truth.

- ESPN posted on Twitter where Asuka's current NXT Championship reign stacks up among the longest women's championship runs ever. Today, she tied Trish Stratus' 2005-2006 run of 448 days. Only Rockin' Robin (502 days) and Fabulous Moolah (10,170 days) are longer:

- Renee Young posted a video of her husband, Dean Ambrose, cracking into a watermelon in slow motion. Ambrose lost his IC Title at WWE Extreme Rules to The Miz, ending his 152 day reign as champion.

Watermelons are such a refreshing summer fruit ?? ???? A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

