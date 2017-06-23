- Above, WWE looked six John Cena rivalries that fans may have forgotten. The video includes: Kevin Federline (Brittney Spears' ex-husband), Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Carlito, Christian, and R-Truth.
.@WWEAsuka ties @trishstratuscom today for the 3rd-longest women's title reign in @WWE/@WWENXT history. pic.twitter.com/1j75rmvviC— WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) June 23, 2017
- Renee Young posted a video of her husband, Dean Ambrose, cracking into a watermelon in slow motion. Ambrose lost his IC Title at WWE Extreme Rules to The Miz, ending his 152 day reign as champion.
