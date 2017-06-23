- Above, WWE looked six John Cena rivalries that fans may have forgotten. The video includes: Kevin Federline (Brittney Spears' ex-husband), Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Carlito, Christian, and R-Truth.

- ESPN posted on Twitter where Asuka's current NXT Championship reign stacks up among the longest women's championship runs ever. Today, she tied Trish Stratus' 2005-2006 run of 448 days. Only Rockin' Robin (502 days) and Fabulous Moolah (10,170 days) are longer:


News On If John Cena Will Be Appearing On WWE Monday Night RAW Before SummerSlam
- Renee Young posted a video of her husband, Dean Ambrose, cracking into a watermelon in slow motion. Ambrose lost his IC Title at WWE Extreme Rules to The Miz, ending his 152 day reign as champion.

Watermelons are such a refreshing summer fruit ?? ????

A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

