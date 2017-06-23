Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Cocoa, Florida:
* The Ealy Brothers defeated Lars Sullivan and Demitrius Bronson
* Mary Kate defeated Danielle Kamela
* Kassius Ohno defeated Tian Bing
* Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Taynara Conti and Sonya Deville
* Roderick Strong defeated Marcel Barthel
* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream
