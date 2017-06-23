- As seen on RAW this past Monday night, Roman Reigns challenged the winner of the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Universal Championship bout to a title match at SummerSlam. We've mentioned that the plan for the main event for SummerSlam was for Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Strowman vs. Lesnar for the title was still the plan as late as two weeks ago. Meltzer noted that if the plans changed, it could be because of the recent low ratings, with the idea being that Lesnar's limited schedule while holding the title could be hurting them. The original plan was for Lesnar to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, with Lesnar defending the title against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor before then.

- John Cena's latest movie The Wall will release on Digital HD on August 1st and on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on August 15th from Lionsgate. The movie is "a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship."

The home entertainment release of The Wall includes audio commentary with director Doug Liman and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a "Facts from the Front Lines: A Visual Journey Through The Wall" featurette looking at the making of the film, and four behind-the-scenes vignettes from the theatrical release of the film. The Wall will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.

