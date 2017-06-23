- As seen on RAW this past Monday night, Roman Reigns challenged the winner of the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Universal Championship bout to a title match at SummerSlam. We've mentioned that the plan for the main event for SummerSlam was for Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.
- John Cena's latest movie The Wall will release on Digital HD on August 1st and on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on August 15th from Lionsgate. The movie is "a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship."
The home entertainment release of The Wall includes audio commentary with director Doug Liman and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a "Facts from the Front Lines: A Visual Journey Through The Wall" featurette looking at the making of the film, and four behind-the-scenes vignettes from the theatrical release of the film. The Wall will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.
- The Rock posted the video below of a fan stopping traffic this week to get a photo with him:
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy ?? I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy s--t Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. ???? #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld
