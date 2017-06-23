- WWE posted this "Bring It To The Table" video with Peter Rosenberg looking at fan reactions to Carmella winning the first women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match last Sunday. As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan forced Carmella to relinquish the briefcase and a rematch will take place this Tuesday night with Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch.

- CM Punk's first New York City appearance in several years will take place on July 1st and July 2nd at the Eternalcon pop culture convention on Long Island. Other wrestling stars appearing include WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Bubba Ray Dudley, Velvet Sky, The Nasty Boys, Ashley Massaro and Tommy Dreamer.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo will make his WWE NXT debut at tonight's Full Sail University tapings. We will have full coverage of the tapings tonight. He tweeted the following after arriving this afternoon:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.