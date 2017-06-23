- Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Scott Steiner's 5 greatest moments in company history. As noted, Steiner will team with Josh Mathews to take on Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash at the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view.

- Karen and Jeff Jarrett will be appearing at the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball game this Sunday, June 25th to promote Impact.

- Impact Wrestling celebrated their 15th anniversary this past Monday and former President Dixie Carter tweeted the following on the milestone:

So proud of this company and all the men and women who helped build it. @IMPACTWRESTLING #Here'sTo15More ?? https://t.co/z6WlH13QCr — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2017

