- Impact Wrestling posted this video looking at Scott Steiner's 5 greatest moments in company history. As noted, Steiner will team with Josh Mathews to take on Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash at the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view.

- Karen and Jeff Jarrett will be appearing at the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball game this Sunday, June 25th to promote Impact.

- Impact Wrestling celebrated their 15th anniversary this past Monday and former President Dixie Carter tweeted the following on the milestone:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles