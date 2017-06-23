Jeff Jarrett is teasing a big name to appear at the July 2nd Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando.
"Slammiversary week just got even bigger...more details coming...very, very special guest is coming... #Slamm15! @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling"
"For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary week @UniversalORL and participate in the Impact Zone for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! #Slamm15! #Honored"
