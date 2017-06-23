Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley has invited President Donald Trump to the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando. Lashley and Trump previously worked together at WrestleMania 23 for the Battle of The Billionaires, which saw Trump in Lashley's corner as he defeated Umaga, who had Vince McMahon in his corner. The match ended with Trump shaving Vince's head.

Lashley issued the Slammiversary invite to Trump after it was announced that Lucha legend Dos Caras will be supporting his son GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron, appearing in his corner, for the unification title main event. Below is the official announcement from Impact:

Lashley Wants President Trump In His Corner For Slammiversary on July 2nd FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Nashville (June 23, 2017) – IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Bobby Lashley made an unprecedented Presidential appeal on Thursday morning. Via Twitter, Lashley (@fightbobby) asked President Donald Trump to be in his corner for his title defense at Slammiversary on July 2, when Lashley puts the gold on the line against Alberto El Patron. El Patron earlier this week announced that his father, legendary Mexican wrestler Dos Caras, will be in his corner at Slammiversary. Lashley asked Trump to join him at Slammiversary, which will be held on pay-per-view and filmed at the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. "Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won't be the 1st time! #reallegend," Lashley tweeted. IMPACT Wrestling is waiting for an answer from Trump. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. About IMPACT Wrestling

Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won't be the 1st time! #reallegend https://t.co/7bX7GN5hJL — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 22, 2017

