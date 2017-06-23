- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at fan reactions to Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore in the closing segment of this week's RAW.

- As noted, Rusev is being advertised for SmackDown live events this weekend - a Triple Threat with Mojo Rawley and WWE United States Champion at Sunday's live event in Everett, Washington and another Triple Threat with Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura at Monday's live event in Bakersfield, CA. Rusev is also being advertised for Saturday's live event in Vancouver and Tuesday's TV tapings in San Diego. No word yet on if he will be appearing on TV.

- Taynara Conti made her WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Cocoa, Florida. She teamed with Sonya Deville but lost to Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans. As noted, the 22 year old black-belt judoka was confirmed for The Mae Young Classic earlier this week. Below are photos of Conti last night in Cocoa:

#SonyaDeville (@toughdaria) and #MaeYoungClassic participant @tayconti_wwe ???? team up in #NXTCocoa! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

