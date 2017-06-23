- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at fan reactions to Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore in the closing segment of this week's RAW.
- Taynara Conti made her WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Cocoa, Florida. She teamed with Sonya Deville but lost to Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans. As noted, the 22 year old black-belt judoka was confirmed for The Mae Young Classic earlier this week. Below are photos of Conti last night in Cocoa:
#NXTCocoa @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/hQeV5ua5N7— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017
#NXTCocoa @SonyaDevilleWWE and @TaynaraContiWWE teamed up tonight pic.twitter.com/m1KS0VfALK— *Annabelle* (@50ShadesPhotos) June 23, 2017
#NXTCocoa @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/Tlh0r9rJGj— *Annabelle* (@50ShadesPhotos) June 23, 2017
