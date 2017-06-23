- Above is a look at WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom leading the tryout drill that turns prospects into putty - the "Baldo bag" drill.
- German wrestler Axel Dieter Jr. of PROGRESS and WXW fame made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Cocoa, Florida. Using his real name, Marcel Barthel, he lost to Roderick Strong. Below are photos from the match:
#NXTCocoa Welcome to NXT @AxelDieterJr pic.twitter.com/fQmTwT9Fxi— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017
It's the debut of @AxelDieterJr!! #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/6IEB8Do3pU— Will Henderson (@willh94) June 23, 2017
