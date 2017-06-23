- Above is a look at WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom leading the tryout drill that turns prospects into putty - the "Baldo bag" drill.

- WWE stock was up 0.99% today, closing at $20.41 per share. Today's high was $20.44 and the low was $20.13.

- German wrestler Axel Dieter Jr. of PROGRESS and WXW fame made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday's live event in Cocoa, Florida. Using his real name, Marcel Barthel, he lost to Roderick Strong. Below are photos from the match:

