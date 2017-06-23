- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is video of Finn Balor recapping his recent promotional tour of Tokyo and Singapore.
- Mauro Ranallo revealed on Twitter that the new WWE NXT announce team will be him, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. Mauro will be replacing Tom Phillips. He tweeted the following:
Minutes away from my first @WWENXT taping with @McGuinnessNigel & @WWEPercyWatson at @FullSail MAMMA MIA! ????— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.