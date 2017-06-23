Everything is now set for the grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, as both fighters successfully made weight Friday. The two headline the pay-per-view portion of Saturday's card from Madison Square Garden entitled Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva.

Sonnen, a former challenger to the UFC light heavyweight and middleweight belts, weighed in at 205.8 pounds. Silva, who is fighting for the first time in several years after serving a suspension, also weighed in at 205.8 pounds.

The co-main event features Fedor Emelianenko's Bellator debut vs. former Ultimate Fighter contestant and UFC fighter Matt Mitrione. Emelianenko hit the scale at 236.4 pounds with Mitrione coming in much heavier at 256.6.

Both the Bellator welterweight and lightweight titles will be on the line, along with Aaron Pico's MMA debut to complete the main card. Bellator 180 airs live on Spike and features Ryan Bader challenging Phil Davis for the light heavyweight title.

Complete weigh-in results for all of Saturday's fights can be found below:

BELLATOR NYC (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

* Chael Sonnen (205.8 lbs.) vs. Wanderlei Silva (205.8)



* Fedor Emelianenko (236.4) vs. Matt Mitrione (256.6)



* Douglas Lima (170) vs. Lorenz Larkin (169.8) for Lima's Bellator welterweight title



* Michael Chandler (153.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.2) for Chandler's Bellator lightweight title



* Zach Freeman (155.8) vs. Aaron Pico (156)

BELLATOR 180 (Spike/8 p.m. ET)

* Phil Davis (204.8) vs. Ryan Bader (204.4) for Davis' Bellator light heavyweight title



* James Gallagher (144.4) vs. Chinzo Machida (146)



* Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Dave Marfone (170.4)



* Heather Hardy (125.2) vs. Alice Yauger (125.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com/6 p.m. ET)

* Ryan Couture (168.8) vs. Haim Gozali (169.2)



* Jerome Mickle (155.8) vs. Anthony Giacchina (157.4)



* John Salgado (168.2) vs. Hugh McKenna (168.8)



* Matt Rizzo (133.6) vs. Sergio da Silva (137.6)



* Nate Grebb (155.4) vs. Bradley Desir (160.6)

