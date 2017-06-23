- As seen above, Goldust makes a special appearance as RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay continues for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

"Before the Friendship of Festival debacle, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens share in happier times together, embarking on a Quest of Compadres!"

- After signing with WWE earlier this month, Italian wrestler Fabian Aichner worked Thursday's WWE NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida. He lost to Adrian Jaoude in what was Fabian's first WWE match since the Cruiserweight Classic earlier this year. Aichner lost to Jack Gallagher in the first round of the CWC. WWE billed Aicher as the most intense CWC competitor at the time. Below are a few photos from Thursday's match:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.